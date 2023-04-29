The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $73.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.93%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.14.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

