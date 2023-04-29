Park National Corp OH Decreases Stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 147.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 169,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 100,893 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Yamana Gold by 20.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 160,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 27,702 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Yamana Gold by 813.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 595,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 530,084 shares during the period. Finally, Settian Capital LP raised its position in Yamana Gold by 40.6% during the third quarter. Settian Capital LP now owns 1,039,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

AUY opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

