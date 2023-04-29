Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 9,000 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of LKQ worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 417.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in LKQ by 1,874.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 371,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $20,797,178.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,345,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,057,807.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $57.73 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LKQ. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Further Reading

