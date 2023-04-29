Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 17,300 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 34.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 17.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,969,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 21.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,604,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,780,000 after buying an additional 2,944,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,982,000 after purchasing an additional 149,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INFY. Credit Suisse Group lowered Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Nomura cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

