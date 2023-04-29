Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 337 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Chemed worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Chemed by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chemed by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total value of $1,578,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,613 shares in the company, valued at $62,422,463.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,450 over the last ninety days. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE:CHE opened at $551.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $533.91 and its 200-day moving average is $508.97. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $430.16 and a 1-year high of $570.17.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Articles

