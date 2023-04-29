Park National Corp OH Buys New Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 3.6% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in WestRock by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in WestRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in WestRock by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of WRK opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Argus lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

