Park National Corp OH Makes New Investment in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.
Chemed Stock Up 1.3 %
CHE opened at $551.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $533.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $430.16 and a 52 week high of $570.17.
Chemed Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.
Insider Activity at Chemed
In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total transaction of $1,578,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,422,463.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at $61,696,707.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $4,686,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Chemed
Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chemed (CHE)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.