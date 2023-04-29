Park National Corp OH Acquires New Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,717,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 31.9% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 911,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,651,000 after purchasing an additional 220,318 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 15.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,568,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 212,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,071,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,693,176,000 after buying an additional 151,569 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after buying an additional 120,967 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

PerkinElmer Trading Up 1.5 %

PerkinElmer stock opened at $130.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.46 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $332,401.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,637.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,512.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

