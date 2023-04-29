Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $2,738,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 55,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 46,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average of $77.21. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 22.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

