Park National Corp OH Invests $210,000 in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 559.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

California Water Service Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE CWT opened at $56.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.77. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $48.46 and a 52 week high of $66.12.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $200.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 59.09%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Articles

