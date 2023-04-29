Park National Corp OH Purchases New Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 771,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

IMKTA opened at $92.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.32 and a 12-month high of $102.99.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 22.55%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 4.55%.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $46,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $232,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

