Park National Corp OH Trims Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in NiSource were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NiSource by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after buying an additional 1,970,696 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth $47,051,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 357.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,289,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,678,000 after buying an additional 1,789,530 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth $35,140,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

NiSource Stock Down 0.3 %

NI opened at $28.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.12. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About NiSource

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.