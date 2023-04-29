Park National Corp OH Sells 1,145 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $39.75 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.41. The company has a market capitalization of $150.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

