Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,208,310,000 after buying an additional 1,278,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,634,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,237,214,000 after buying an additional 57,308 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after buying an additional 67,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,489,000 after buying an additional 381,797 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.06.

Insider Activity

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $500,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,183 shares in the company, valued at $432,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,805. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $140.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $140.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.07%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.