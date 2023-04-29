Park National Corp OH Purchases New Shares in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 35.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 88.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $110.48 on Friday. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $123.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 34.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.22.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

