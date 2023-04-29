Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Holdings Reduced by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 24,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on A. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $135.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.38. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

