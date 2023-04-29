Park National Corp OH Takes Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on Antero Resources from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Antero Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Antero Resources Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $22.99 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $48.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

