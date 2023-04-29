Park National Corp OH Invests $407,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $64.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

