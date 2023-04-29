Barclays Boosts Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $83.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CHD has been the subject of several other reports. Atlantic Securities raised Church & Dwight from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.63.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $97.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.25 and a 200-day moving average of $81.96. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $100.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 64.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,719,000 after buying an additional 317,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,211,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,420,000 after acquiring an additional 84,323 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,645,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,725,000 after purchasing an additional 231,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after purchasing an additional 805,508 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.