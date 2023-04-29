Burney Co. Sells 289 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Burney Co. cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.31 and a 200-day moving average of $139.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.