Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 60,341 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,341 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Carrier Global by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.01.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.