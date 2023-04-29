Glassman Wealth Services Invests $26,000 in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GINN. American Trust increased its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000.

GINN stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.07.

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

