Glassman Wealth Services Sells 121 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Airbnb by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Up 3.8 %

ABNB opened at $119.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.28. The firm has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total value of $130,951.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,588,003.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,758,285 shares of company stock worth $338,794,053 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.