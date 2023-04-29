Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 28,187 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,187 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Resources Connection worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 483.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 41.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 21.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 38.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 237.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resources Connection

In other Resources Connection news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $1,016,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald B. Murray sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $1,016,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,455.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Resources Connection Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGP shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

RGP opened at $14.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.72. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.67.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 7.81%. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Resources Connection Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

