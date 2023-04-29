Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $37.61, but opened at $39.63. Barnes Group shares last traded at $40.61, with a volume of 26,391 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.91 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Barnes Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Featured Stories

