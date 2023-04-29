MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Sets New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $25.60 and last traded at $28.62, with a volume of 379120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $570.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.43 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Insider Transactions at MarineMax

Institutional Trading of MarineMax

In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 3,333.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 10.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Trading Up 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Featured Stories

