Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $28.81 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 5040954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.

The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Susquehanna downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Melius lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 49,913 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the airline’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

