Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.69 Million Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth $602,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Graco by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Graco by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Graco by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Graco by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $79.29 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,226,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,226,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GGG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

