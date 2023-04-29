Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 26,450 Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 26,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,759,810,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 30,218.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,972,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $4,082,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Price Performance

NYSE KEX opened at $71.84 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $55.03 and a one year high of $76.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.84 and a 200 day moving average of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $750.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.67 million. Kirby had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEX. Stephens increased their price objective on Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In related news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 8,660 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $632,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,519.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $109,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $884,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 8,660 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $632,353.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,519.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,316 shares of company stock worth $1,839,789. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.