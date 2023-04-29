Park National Corp OH Acquires 69 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.27.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $154.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.62 and a 200 day moving average of $151.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.