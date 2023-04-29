Park National Corp OH Cuts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $42,750,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 625,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,863,000 after buying an additional 267,460 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 129.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 443,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,927,000 after buying an additional 249,765 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,535,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.73.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Price Performance

In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,051 shares of company stock worth $42,423,406. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRV opened at $181.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.71%.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.