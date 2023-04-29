Park National Corp OH Reduces Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $454.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $456.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.62. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $499.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

