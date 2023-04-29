Park National Corp OH Sells 234 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $239.74 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.69.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

