Park National Corp OH Sells 800 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $798,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $93.04 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $95.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

