Burney Co. Acquires Shares of 14,198 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $240.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $241.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

