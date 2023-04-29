Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. raised its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 385.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,180 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 109.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 42.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,401.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,945,401.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,105 shares of company stock valued at $831,824. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $64.28.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.