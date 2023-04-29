Burney Co. Sells 92 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $220.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.22. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.