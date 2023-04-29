16,632 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $84,115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 379.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,251,000 after buying an additional 426,675 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $36,508,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,458.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after buying an additional 345,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $20,859,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $101.04 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $129.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $297,986.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,217,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $297,986.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,217,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,686 shares of company stock worth $6,309,761 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.