Burney Co. Sells 18,479 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,479 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned about 0.07% of Diodes worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Diodes by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,959,000 after acquiring an additional 53,136 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 286,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 30,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Diodes news, SVP Evan Yu sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Julie Holland sold 8,075 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $716,333.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,804.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan Yu sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $955,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,257,685 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

DIOD stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.50. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.68 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

