Burney Co. Acquires 36,673 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Burney Co. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 141.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36,673 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.12% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUPN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 245.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 21,765 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,938 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 125,795 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $36.86 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.38 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $172,032.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,484.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $172,032.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,484.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 13,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $569,020.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,814,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,288 shares of company stock valued at $782,055 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SUPN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Featured Stories

