Burney Co. Sells 14,989 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,989 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.90. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $112.41.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also

