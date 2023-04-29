50,397 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNR. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Pentair by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,816,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,905 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Pentair by 11,828.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 869,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,341,000 after buying an additional 862,516 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Pentair by 41.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after buying an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,031,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,337,000 after buying an additional 627,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 176.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after buying an additional 569,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNR. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.31.

Pentair Price Performance

NYSE:PNR opened at $58.08 on Friday. Pentair plc has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Stories

