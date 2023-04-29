Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,780 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,304 shares of company stock worth $1,931,634. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

ADBE stock opened at $377.56 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $451.15. The firm has a market cap of $173.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

