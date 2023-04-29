Burney Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Burney Co. lessened its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

NYSE:BR opened at $145.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.47. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

