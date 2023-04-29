Burney Co. Purchases 61,829 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Burney Co. grew its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,829 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after purchasing an additional 92,697 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,252,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,359,000 after acquiring an additional 180,203 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,444,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,555,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 17.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,701,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after buying an additional 247,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. BWS Financial cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Activity at ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Stock Up 2.7 %

In other news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $4.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $434.73 million, a PE ratio of -28.62, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -187.49%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.