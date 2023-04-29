Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 56.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $76.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.14.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In related news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $2,988,833.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,671 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Voya Financial news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $2,988,833.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $263,949.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,650 shares of company stock worth $16,595,760. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

