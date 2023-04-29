Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Position Cut by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,420,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,833,698,000 after purchasing an additional 97,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,397,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,509,579,000 after purchasing an additional 345,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,550,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,451 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,266,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,273,000 after purchasing an additional 672,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.23.

Shares of HOLX opened at $86.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $86.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

