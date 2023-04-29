Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,608 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Qualys by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS opened at $112.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.43. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $162.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. Qualys had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $130.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $140,786.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,509,674.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $140,786.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,674.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,319,093.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,490 shares of company stock worth $2,408,136. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.20.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

