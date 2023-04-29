Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 3,539 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 337.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $168,855.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,703.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $96,336.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $168,855.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,703.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,536 shares of company stock valued at $3,146,789 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 0.6 %

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $125.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.91. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $128.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.76 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 13.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

