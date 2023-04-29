Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,527,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,496 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,117,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $779,157,000 after purchasing an additional 793,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,093,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,572,000 after acquiring an additional 432,709 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,181,000 after acquiring an additional 45,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,552,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.82, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.89.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,459 shares of company stock worth $7,057,754 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.